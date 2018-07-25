WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One more day. Just hang in there one more day. Then we will see the skies start to clear, slowly but surely, and this monsoon like pattern will be ended. We may wake up to clouds and lingering showers in the region, tomorrow, but for the most part “it” will be finished! We have to get through this day first though.

Radar shows a BIG slug of rain and thunderstorms to our South and moving our way. As has been the case, recently, any breaks of sun will just spawn more thunderstorms, with heavy downpours. In today’s forecast this is supposed to be ending by an early bedtime. Let’s see how it goes.

Some stats for you before we end;  So far this month we have had 9.55 inches of rain at BWI-M. That is 6.7″ above the normal of 2.86″ of rain. If you go back to Memorial Day weekend you can add a few more inches, over the normal, to the years rainfall total. And we have not seen any of the years tropical weather rainfall yet.

Backwards or forwards the word, “WOW” is totally accurate.

MB!

