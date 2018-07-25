OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The 46-year-old Pennsylvania woman who suffered trauma to her chest after being impaled by a beach umbrella on an Ocean City beach has been identified as Jill Mendygral.

A statement was released on July 24 by her daughter, Aubriana Brace, in response to media requests for comment following the incident on Sunday, July 22.

“On behalf of my sister, my brother, our family and my mother, we want to thank all those who helped and responded to the horrific event that happened to my mother that caused her to suffer excruciating pain and trauma requiring emergency surgery and continued medical treatment.

We are so very grateful to the Maryland State Police and the doctors and nurses at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion. Our family is deeply grateful for everything they did for my mom.

At this time, our family asks for privacy for my mom as she regains her strength after undergoing extensive surgery and receives the proper medical treatment she will need following this frightful experience so that she can continue recovering in peace. We love our mother dearly and look forward to having her back home with us. Thank you.”

