WHALLEYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been arrested after police found a loaded handgun and a mountain of drugs in a home in Worcester County.

Authorities executed a search warrant on July 20 at a home in Whalleyville, Maryland, following a heroin distribution investigation.

Investigators found 2,472 individually wrapped bags of heroin, 19.5 grams of cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Lee Hudson, 33, was taken into custody and transported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with the following offenses:

• Possession of Heroin

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

• Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine

• Possession of Heroin – Large Amount

• Possession of a Firearms in relation to a drug trafficking crime

• Possession of a regulated Firearm by a prohibited person

• Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Hudson is being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.

