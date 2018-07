BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was killed after falling from a construction site in downtown Baltimore.

According to city police, first responders are on scene of a fatal construction accident in the 200 block of East Pleasant Street.

The call came in around 6;55 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

