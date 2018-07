BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 25-year-old man, Davon Cole.

He was last seen July 26 in the 5100 block of Eastern Ave. Cole is 5’9 and weighs 187 lbs. He was wearing a green shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davon Cole is asked to call 911.

