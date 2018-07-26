MARION, VA. (WJZ) — A Virginia AMBER Alert is in effect as the FBI searches for a 17-year-old girl from Bristol, Tennessee.

Officials believe Grace Galliher left her home Tuesday and may be in the company of 52-year-old Richard Tester. They believe she was abducted and may be in danger.

The two were last seen at a motel in Marion, Va. and police suspect they are headed north on I-81.

Galliher is described as a white female, 5’9″, with dark black hair and brown eyes.

Tester is described as a white male, 5’9″, 166 lbs., brown hair, green eyes and wearing glasses.

The two are believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee license place B7101V.

Authorities ask anyone who sees them to contact the FBI office in Knoxville, Tennessee at (865) 755-6085 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

