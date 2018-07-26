ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — Two suspects are wanted in an arson case at the Piney Orchard Community Center in Odenton, Md.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports the two suspects unlawfully entered the community center at approximately 8:44 p.m. Sunday. They say the two entered the men’s room and set a fire.

Both suspects then reportedly left the building and were picked up in a silver four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact an anonymous hotline at 410-222-TIPS or online.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below provided by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department:

