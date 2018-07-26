BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record-breaking rains this week have left Baltimore Humane Society with two damaged dog kennels in immediate need of new roofs.

The Baltimore Humane Society is pleading for the community’s support. The no-kill shelter in Reisterstown is asking for help in raising $20,000 to replace a flat roof for the shelter.

The Society is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter, offering low-cost veterinary care to the public. They receive no funding from the local or federal governments or any national welfare organizations.

They are asking for donations from the public in any amount, no matter how small. Donations can be made online at http://bmorehumane.org/donate or by calling 410-833-8848 ext. 212. Checks can also be mailed to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

