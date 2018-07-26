WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warnings For Parts of Maryland
Filed Under:Montgomery County Police

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police say a man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend and held his young son hostage has died after being shot by an officer earlier in the week.

Montgomery County police said in a statement Thursday that John Carlos Natera-Perez, also known as Jean Perez, died of his injuries Wednesday evening. The shooting earlier in the week had left him in grave condition.

Police say officers responding to a reported assault at a Silver Spring home Monday night tried to negotiate with Perez after the boy’s mother and her boyfriend escaped the home.

Police say he was seen lighting an object on fire, activating smoke detectors, and the boy could be heard screaming. Tactical team supervisors went inside for the child’s safety, and an officer shot Perez. The boy wasn’t hurt.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

