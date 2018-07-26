EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay that was scheduled for the weekend was postponed due to water conditions following heavy rainstorms across Maryland.

The event was scheduled for July 26-29 out of Harford County.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our anglers and anyone else who might be on the waters of the Upper Chesapeake Bay,” said B.A.S.S. Tournament Director Trip Weldon. “After consulting with authorities regarding increased water releases, debris and current hazardous conditions on tournament waters, B.A.S.S. is postponing this week’s event.”

According to B.A.S.S., the tournament will be rescheduled for later in the 2018 season in September.

For more information, visit Bassmaster.com.