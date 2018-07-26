Comments
BGE 2 Ways to Save update
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is asking customers to conserve energy as a part of its Energy Savings Day Friday.
BGE Customers that are a part of the Smart Energy Rewards program are asked to conserve energy between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27 to receive a credit on their next bill.
Those customers with the electric smart meter can participate and earn a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour saved.
Energy Savings Days are scheduled when BGE anticipates an increased demand for electricity use.
Here are some energy-saving tips:
- Raise the thermostat 3 or 4 degrees above the normal setting between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you don’t plan to be home before 7 p.m., raise your air conditioner temperature even higher for added savings.
- Consider turning some window units off during the Energy Savings Day, if you have them.
- Use an outdoor grill or microwave instead of the stove or oven.
- Avoid using other heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers.
- Draw blinds and curtains in rooms that receive a lot of sunlight.
- Turn ceiling fan on with blades rotating counter clockwise.
- Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water.
- Consider going to a cool place such as a movie theater, mall or pool.
- Relax in the basement where the temperature is typically several degrees cooler than the rest of the house.
For more information, visit BGE.com.
This article is sponsored by BGE.