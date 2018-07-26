BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is asking customers to conserve energy as a part of its Energy Savings Day Friday.

BGE Customers that are a part of the Smart Energy Rewards program are asked to conserve energy between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27 to receive a credit on their next bill.

Those customers with the electric smart meter can participate and earn a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour saved.

Energy Savings Days are scheduled when BGE anticipates an increased demand for electricity use.

Here are some energy-saving tips:

Raise the thermostat 3 or 4 degrees above the normal setting between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you don’t plan to be home before 7 p.m., raise your air conditioner temperature even higher for added savings.

Consider turning some window units off during the Energy Savings Day, if you have them.

Use an outdoor grill or microwave instead of the stove or oven.

Avoid using other heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Draw blinds and curtains in rooms that receive a lot of sunlight.

Turn ceiling fan on with blades rotating counter clockwise.

Stay hydrated – drink plenty of water.

Consider going to a cool place such as a movie theater, mall or pool.

Relax in the basement where the temperature is typically several degrees cooler than the rest of the house.

For more information, visit BGE.com.

This article is sponsored by BGE.