BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood warning was issued for parts of Baltimore City, Caroll, Howard and Baltimore counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Some locations include Baltimore, Columbia, Cockeysville, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Essex, Carney, Perry Hall, Arbutus, Brooklyn Park, Mays Chapel, Timonium, White Marsh, Bowleys Quarters, Hampton, Kingsville, Lutherville-Timonium, Ilchester, Taneytown, Union Bridge, Rocky Ridge, Detour, New Midway, Ladiesburg, Keysville and Keymar.

The Conowingo Dam has also been opening gates to relieve pressure from the swollen Susquehanna River, which could lead to flooding in Port Deposit.

According to the National Weather service at 11:29 a.m., stream gauges indicate flooding is continuing on the Patapsco River between Elkridge and Pumphrey, with several roads flooded and closed. Flooding also continues on Gunpowder Falls with the stream above flood stage but dropping. These rivers are expected to remain above flood stage through the afternoon, so the warning has been extended.

At 11:15 a.m., flooding was reported on Little Pipe Creek between Union Bridge and the Monocacy River. Floodwaters are receding but the flooding may persist into the afternoon hours.

