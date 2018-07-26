SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite the sun’s return and days of heavy rain ending, flooding concerns remain for parts of Maryland.

Flood warnings remain in effect for areas near rivers above flood stage.

MORE: Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

The Sparks Bridge in Baltimore County has seen flooding over the past couple of days — anything over 12 feet is considered a major flood.

For the second day, gauges reported major flooding along Gunpowder Falls, with water levels above 12.5 feet early Thursday, although the water levels have since gone down.

For much of Wednesday, Al Grucelski was trapped inside his house.

“We haven’t had rain like this since 1880-something and it sets the flood record for the river,” Grucelski said. “Our entire front fence line was under water.”

Baltimore County didn’t report any swift water rescues Thursday after they had more than 30 earlier this week.

The flooding closed roads, buckled bridges and forced tractor-trailers to find another way round.

And in Pennsylvania, Hershey Park closed for the third day as the historic flooding inundated southern Pennsylvania as well closing roads there and opening sinkholes.

The ground around the Sparks area in Baltimore County is saturated and so officials are also worried about falling trees.

There was a scare Wednesday night in Ellicott City, where officials asked people to briefly evacuate Main Street, but there was no flooding thankfully.

The Conowingo Dam has had to open at least 19 gates to help relieve pressure from the swollen Susquehanna River. The town of Port Deposit just south of the dam, issued a voluntary evacuation for residents.

