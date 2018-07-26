BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage in several Netflix series, will be attending the 208 Baltimore Comic-Con.

The Baltimore Comic-Con takes place September 28 – 30. Colter will be a guest Saturday and Sunday.

Colter began playing Luke Cage in the Netflix series Jessica Jones in 2015. He got a solo show in 2016, and in 2017 he teamed up with Marvel characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist as The Defenders.

Tickets to Baltimore Comic-Con are on sale and available here.

Kids 10 and under get free entry to the show with a paid adult General Admission.

