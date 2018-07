GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing Melvin Robinson.

He is considered a critical missing person due to a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Police say Robinson waked away from his home in the 8000 block of Silver Fox Drive in Glen Burnie around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed he is still on foot.

Police ask anyone who sees or has seen Robinson to call 911.

