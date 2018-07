BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are hoping the public can help them find a critically missing woman.

Tammie Canton, 48, is missing from the 600 block of East Fayette Street.

She is described as 5-foot-7, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Contact 911 if you see her.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook