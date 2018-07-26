CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen cresting gates are now open on the Conowingo Dam and officials said more could open by the days end to help relieve pressure from the swollen Susquehanna River.

After days of heavy rain in the Baltimore metro region, several areas have seen flooding, but now residents of one low-lying town — Port Deposit — that sits just south of the Conowingo Dam are worried about their town flooding as more gates are opened.

17 cresting gates are now open at Conowingo Dam to address the Susquehanna River flow due to the recent rain storms. Exelon expects to open up to 22 gates over the next 12 hours to deal with record flow, which could be higher over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VFjZym46XV — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) July 26, 2018

Exelon expects to open at least 22 gates over the next 12 hours to deal with record water flow — which could be higher this weekend.

Currently, 17 crest gates are open at Conowingo Dam to manage increased Susquehanna River flow. We expect up to 22 gates open in the next 12 hours.. We continue to work with state & local agencies to ensure accurate & timely info is shared. @CecilCountyDES@ADemetrickWJZ @wboc — Exelon Generation (@ExelonGen) July 26, 2018

Port Deposit’s Town Council issued an emergency notice of a voluntary evacuation of the town.

Mayor Wayne Tome told WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick another gate will be opened at noon. By 2 a.m. Friday 24 to 27 gates could be opened, however it’s all subject to change. Officials are monitoring water levels to make a determination.

The last time the town flooded was in 2011 during Tropical Storm Lee. That’s when 44 gates were opened in the dam.

Local fisherman are also concerned about pollution in the Susquehanna as more sediment will be brought into the river.

The town also has a Conowingo Dam Hotline at 1-877-457-2525 for residents to know the latest information.

