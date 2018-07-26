LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Crews will be spraying for mosquitoes in Laurel this weekend after an insect with West Nile Virus was found in Prince George’s County.

Laurel officials said traces of West Nile Virus have been detected in a mosquito caught in a trap near Hyattsville. As a precaution, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is spraying nearby areas.

Traps in Laurel have been tested and were not positive, officials said.

Laurel was sprayed for mosquitoes twice in June but not in July because of the weather and low mosquito counts.

Crews are scheduled to spray in Laurel on July 29, depending on the weather and if crews can spray Hyattsville Thursday night.

Earlier this week, the Maryland Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in Maryland this year.

The patient is an adult who lives in the Baltimore metro region, officials said.

The health department routinely tracks mosquito-borne illnesses, including Zika.

The peak infection of West Nile in Maryland happened between 2003 and 2012, with 73 cases reported statewide.

In 2015, there were 46 cases of West Nile in Maryland.

The health department offers the following tips to help stop people from being infected:

Avoiding areas of high mosquito activity

Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and hats, when concerned about mosquitoes

Using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent according to package directions

Symptoms of WNV include any combination of fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. Symptoms don’t show for two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

In rare instances, West Nile virus can be fatal.

