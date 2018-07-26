BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland police force is reviewing civilian and body camera footage after a confrontation between a police officer and a teenager in which the officer was heard threatening to send the teen to the hospital.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith told news outlets the department’s Office of Professional Standards is looking into the incident, which stemmed from a burglary call.

One video shows the 13-year-old black boy and his 11-year-old sister being ordered to sit on a stoop. On another video, the officer and the boy are in an altercation.

A bystander video shows an officer is holding back a woman who screams, “Don’t touch my kid.” As the officer puts the teenager in a police car, he was heard saying, “I’m about to send this kid to the (expletive) hospital.”

