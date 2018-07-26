BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of S. Payson Street for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims.

The first victim is a 43-year-old man who had gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

A 39-year-old man was the second victim of the shooting. He is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

