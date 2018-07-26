  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:racism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJZ) — A viral social media video appears to show a heating and cooling worker follow a black man home and repeatedly call him the N-word in a heated confrontation.

“I just want to let you know what a [expletive] you’re being,” said the contractor, identified as Jeffrey Whitman, owner of Uriah’s Heating and Cooling in Ohio.

The nearly four-minute video shows the men outside of a house arguing over an incident on a roadway. The other man involved, identified as Charles Lovett, posted the video online on Tuesday.

“A man followed me from the interstate exit to my house, and then proceeded to berate me with the most disrespectful word to any African American,” Lovett wrote in the Facebook post. “Nobody, African American Mexican Puerto Rican deserves what’s been happening to us across the United States here lately.”

Newsweek reports Whitman apologized for his racist tirade, but only after his company was blasted online.

Warning: The below video includes graphic language.

