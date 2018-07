DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting across the street from the Eastpoint Mall.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 7800 block of Eastern Ave in Dundalk, Md.

A man with a gunshot wound was transported to a hospital. Police are searching for the suspect.

#BCoPD investigating a shooting in the 7800 blk of Eastern Ave in Precinct 12 Dundalk. Male victim w/gunshot wound transported to hospital. Police searching for suspect – avoid area. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police and Fire Department (@BACOPoliceFire) July 26, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook