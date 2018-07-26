EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP/CBS) — Cellphone video shows people forming a human chain to rescue swimmers from rip currents in North Carolina.

The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers in Emerald Isle lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water on Wednesday. Gentry says “it was nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Town of Emerald Isle tweeted the drowning happened Wednesday afternoon and that red flags indicating people should not swim were in place at beaches. Town manager Frank Rush says the person who drowned was a 41-year-old man visiting on vacation.

Confirmed drowning in Emerald Isle this afternoon. Dangerous surf conditions continue in Emerald Isle, RED FLAGS remain in place, and public should stay out of the ocean until further notice. Please don’t put yourself, others, and our emergency responders at risk unnecessarily. — Town of Emerald Isle (@townemeraldisle) July 25, 2018

It’s unclear how many others were saved.

The town says in the tweet that people should stay out of the ocean as the dangerous conditions continue.

