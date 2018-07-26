BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Done. The river of moisture we have been in since Saturday is done. That rain is over. And now the dry out begins, but it is going to remain quite humid. I mean imagine all the moisture sitting around from a puddle in a parking lot to a high school’s ball field wet like a sponge. It’s going to evaporate, slowly, but if that is our biggest issue, after what we have dealt with since last Saturday then so be it. I’m good with it.

Do note, though, that flood warnings and watches will remain through this day, and possibly tomorrow. Nature cleans up after itself but there is a lot to clean up.

The next chance of rain will be in the form of thunderstorms tomorrow late afternoon, and evening, as a second cold front, more of a wind shift actually, slides across the Mid-Atlantic. But generally tomorrow, other than that 3 hour period, should be OK.

As the weekend rolls near I can tell you that Saturday looks fine, and Sunday looks pretty good too, but there is a mention of an afternoon thunderstorm in the end of the weekend outlook. So make some plans, and enjoy. We’ve earned this weekend,…BIG TIME!

MB!

