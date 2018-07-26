WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warnings For Parts of Maryland
By Rick Ritter
LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman was charged in the deaths of a grandmother and her 5-year-old granddaughter in Lutherville.

According to Baltimore County Police,  Callie Noble Schwarzman of the 200 block of Chantrey Road in Timonium was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for violation of a probation for drunk driving offense in Carroll County in June 2017.

The warrant was also for a DUI and for vehicular homicide charges related to the deaths of 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis.

Limmer and her granddaughter were taking a stroll along Treherne Road when Schwarzman’s out-of-control vehicle struck them on the sidewalk.

During a search of the Kia Sorento that Schwarzman was driving, evidence of alcohol and controlled dangerous substance was recovered.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and consented to a blood test, which was submitted to the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division for analysis. The test results are pending.

After consulting with the assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore County, Schwarzman was preliminary charged with the following:

  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Driving While Impaired by Alcohol
  • Driving While so far Impaired by Drugs/ Drugs & Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely
  • Driving While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
  • Negligent Manslaughter by Automobile (2 counts)
  • Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol (2 counts)
  • Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs (2 counts)
  • Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Impaired by CDS (2 counts)

She is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

