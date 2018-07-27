ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s largest mall announced Friday that veteran parking spaces will be available throughout Arundel Mills’ seven parking areas.

The spaces will feature special signage noting their veteran designation.

“Arundel Mills is a proud supporter of our surrounding military community,” said Gene Condon, vice president and general manager of Arundel Mills. “It’s important to us to show our appreciation for our local military families and veterans, through our existing Military Discounts, and now through our designated parking spaces.”

In addition to the new parking spaces, August kicks off Military Back-to-School Month at Arundel Mills, where military families can receive a free gift card to one of six retailers just by visiting the Guest Services booth.

Throughout the year, several Arundel Mills’ retailers — including Under Armour Factory House, Kate Spade Mew York, Dave & Buster’s and Nike Factory Store — will offer discounts to active and retired military members. A full list of participating retailers can be found here.

Arundel Mills will honor local veteran Emmanuel “Manny” Airey in a ceremony Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. in the parking area between Cinemark Egyptian 24 Theaters and Dave & Buster’s. Airey served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. The ceremony will be held on Airey’s 92nd birthday.

