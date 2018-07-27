BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge Deo Mugabe, 26, of Baltimore, with fourth-degree sexual abuse on an aircraft, abusive sexual contact and simple assault.

The indictment was returned on July 3 and unsealed on July 25 after the arrest of Mugabe.

According to the indictment, on May 29, Mugabe was sitting next to the victim on a flight from Houston, TX, to Baltimore. Mugabe and the victim did not know each other. The indictment alleges that Mugabe engaged in sexual contact with the victim during the flight, knowing the victim was incapable of declining participation or communicating unwillingness to engage in the sexual contact.

If convicted, Mugabe faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison for fourth-degree sexual abuse on an aircraft, a maximum of three years in prison for abusive sexual contact and a maximum of one year in prison for simple assault.

