BALTIMORE (WJZ) — William Perkins, 36, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty Friday to the illegal possession of a machine gun with an obliterated serial number, according to the Maryland Justice Department.

A Baltimore Police officer was conducting surveillance October 21, 2016 in the 1400 block of Mosher Street in Baltimore, when he saw Perkins. The officer saw Perkins had a bulge in his clothes, about the size of a firearm. When a BPD vehicle drove by the location, Perkins went into a city-owned, unoccupied home on Mosher Street.

As the BPD officer approached the building, Perkins leaned out a window and officers could see Perkins had a pistol in his pants. Officers entered the house and Perkins went into a bedroom in the back of the house, where an officer saw Perkins reach out the window. He was arrested and officers found a pistol hidden in the back bedroom.

On October 27, 2016, Perkins called on a recorded line from jail and told an individual,l he was talking to to return to the house and retrieve a firearm hidden outside the back window. BPD officers went to the house and retrieved a machine gun with an obliterated serial number from the roof area above the back bedroom window.

Perkins and the government agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Perkins will be sentenced to 90 months in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for October 23.

