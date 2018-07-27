BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top breweries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best breweries in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the most popular destinations for craft beer, from an upscale spot to a taproom that hosts live music.

1. The Brewer’s Art

PHOTO: THE BREWER’S ART/YELP

Topping the list is The Brewer’s Art. Located at 1106 N. Charles St. in Midtown Belvedere, it is the highest rated brewery in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 938 reviews on Yelp.

It’s more upscale than your typical modern brewery, which is evidenced by the chandeliers and white tablecloths, and by menu items like duck confit hash (fingerling potatoes, charred beets, crispy duck skin, ramps, duck egg) and the dry-aged steak frites with red wine shallot sauce and chimichurri béarnaise.

Rest assured, though, this is a brewery, with offerings like Resurrection (abbey-style brown ale), Atlantico (Mexican lager with lime) and Beazly (golden ale). Upstairs and basement lounges provide a more casual vibe.

2. Union Craft Brewing

PHOTO: MICHELLE S./YELP

Next up is Union Craft Brewing at 1700 W. 41st St. in Woodberry. This is the brewery’s taproom at the Union Collective, a space for a growing group of independent retail and manufacturing businesses to set up shop.

The brewery’s Duckpin pale ale and Old Pro gose are among the offerings on tap. Another building tenant, Well Crafted Kitchen, is providing wood-fired pizzas and other grub for brewery visitors. With 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Waverly Brewing Company

PHOTO: JALISA J./YELP

Hampden’s Waverly Brewing Company, located at 1625-C Union Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 57 reviews.

Art adorns the walls of the taproom — known as “the shed” — where beers like the Chocolatetown porter and the Dubbel Clutch Belgian dubbel flow from the six to eight taps. Outside caterers provide food during most open hours.

4. Monument City Brewing

PHOTO: MAUREEN Y./YELP

Monument City Brewing in Highlandtown is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews.

Its first-ever beers — the 51 Rye and the American Brown Ale — are still in production all year round, as are the Penchant pilsner and the Battle IPA. Seasonal and one-off beers have included a Belgian dubbel and an imperial stout.

The brewery hosts periodic live music and other events. Head over to 1 N. Haven St. to see for yourself.

5. Diamondback Brewing Company

PHOTO: DESIREE D./YELP

Finally, check out Diamondback Brewing Company in Locust Point, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the taproom at the base of a tall smokestack at 1215 Fort Ave.

The brewery features predominately light-colored and well-hopped beers like the imperial pale ale and the blond ale with lemon. Hungry? Cheese, salami and other snacks are on offer, or look for one of the occasional food pop-ups that have taken up residence, like El Gringo Tacos and Brick-n-Fire Pizza.