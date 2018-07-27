BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More rain is on its way and some areas of Maryland will be under a flash flood watch Friday evening.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday for parts of Baltimore city, Carroll, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard, Harford, Prince George’s counties. Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s Talbot and Caroline counties are also under a similar watch.

Maryland received heavy rains for most of the week — Thursday was the only sunny day and it still rained overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon and evening, with heavy rainfall rates likely. Given saturated soil from this week’s excessive rainfall, any additional heavy rain or repetitive thunderstorms may result in rapid rises of water in streams and low lying areas.

