BREAKING:Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Aberdeen
Filed Under:Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A large high-pressure gas line has been severed at a school under construction in Pikesville.

According to the Baltimore County Emergency Management, the school is in the 4400 block of Old Court Road.

The area has been evacuated.

The cause of the break has not yet been released.

BGE has responded to the area and advises it will take several hours to mitigate the leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s