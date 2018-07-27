PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A large high-pressure gas line has been severed at a school under construction in Pikesville.

According to the Baltimore County Emergency Management, the school is in the 4400 block of Old Court Road.

The area has been evacuated.

The cause of the break has not yet been released.

BGE has responded to the area and advises it will take several hours to mitigate the leak.

