  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:MAC Cosmetics, national lipstick day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MAC Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free lipsticks.

Customers can visit stores on July 29 to pick up their free item and there’s no purchase necessary. Customers can also choose their free product online with a $25 purchase.

Nine shades qualify for the giveaway: Dare You, Chintz, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Aloof, Delish, Tanarama, Mixed Media. The options are valued at $18.50 each.

The limit is one tube per customer while supplies last.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s