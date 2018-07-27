BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MAC Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free lipsticks.

Customers can visit stores on July 29 to pick up their free item and there’s no purchase necessary. Customers can also choose their free product online with a $25 purchase.

Nine shades qualify for the giveaway: Dare You, Chintz, Florabundi, Moxie, Epic, Aloof, Delish, Tanarama, Mixed Media. The options are valued at $18.50 each.

The limit is one tube per customer while supplies last.

