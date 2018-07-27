GREENBELT, Md. — Frank A. Dunn Jr., 60, of Burtonsville and Silver Spring, Md., pleaded guilty Friday to possession of child pornography.

According to Dunn’s plea agreement, on May 31, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants at Dunn’s homes in Burtonsville and Silver Spring and recovered more than 14,000 images and 285 videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The images and videos had about 1,123 files involving minors identified as victims of child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, files showing the abuse of infants and toddlers, and files depicting sadomasochism or violence against chidlren.

Dunn also admitted he distributed child pornography over the Internet from his Burtonsville home using peer-to-peer file sharing software. Between April 2016 and August 2016, an undercover officer downloaded images and videos that Dunn made available for sharing over the Internet.

As part of his plea agreement, Dunn must register a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Dunn will be sentenced between four and nine years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for November 14.

