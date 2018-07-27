MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens father who was shot Monday night while holding his year old son in arms has died.

His loved ones are asking for the community’s help in solving this crime.

The victim’s cousin, Princess McCall, spoke to CBS4’S Peter D’Oench exclusively, “We just pray that someone comes forward. This is something we will never get over. I mean we are trying to get some closure. If they would just come forward if they saw anything. This can happen to any family but this is difficult. I just wish someone would come forward.”

“We are heartbroken,” she said. “Darin was a good kid. He didn’t bother anybody. Just pray for him and especially his mother. I don’t know why this happened. As far as I know, he had no enemies. And he was shot while holding his son.”

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near NW 23rd Avenue and 187th Street.

Darin Williams, 27, was standing in front of his home holding his son when the gunfire erupted. Williams, who was shot multiple times, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. His son, who was hit at least once, was also airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he’s listed as stable.

“He was just here seeing his mom, bringing his son over to see his mom and out of nowhere the car pulled up and started shooting so we have no idea why this happened but this is very sad,” said family friend Neema Taber.

Taber says the one-year-old boy was shot in the arm, hand and was grazed in the head. She says 47 shots were fired.

Maxine Soley lives near where the shooting took place. She said she was on the phone and thought she was hearing a lot of fireworks.

“It was like a barrage, pop, pop and I said to the person I was talking to, those damn fools must maybe think it’s still the 4th of July,” she said.

“It’s sad, it’s depressing, it’s alarming. This used to be a very quiet nice neighborhood. I don’t know why this is happening,” she added.

Police say four males with multiple firearms fled in a dark colored Honda with tinted windows and a paper tag.

Police say that vehicle could be a Honda Accord or a Honda Civic.

The office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan has added $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers Reward, for a total of $13,000.

If You have any information that may help our detectives solve this murder, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-(MGPD) 6473, or if you’d like to remain anonymous call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (6477).

