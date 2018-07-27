BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Ready to discover the newest additions to Canton? From a coffee roastery to a cocktail bar, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open their doors in this part of Baltimore.

Button

2723 Lighthouse Point East

Button is a New American restaurant and bar in the location formerly occupied by Canners Row.

Waterfront views await visitors to this new indoor/outdoor restaurant. The menu features seafood, like ahi tuna on grains with roasted vegetables, crab croquettes with orange mustard aioli, and linguini with lump crab, lobster sauce and lemon breadcrumbs. There’s also a selection of wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Consider one of the signature cocktails, like the Slipknot, made from gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon juice and grapefruit bitters.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Button is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Tracy W., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, “The portions are on the smaller side, which is a bit frustrating considering the price. But the view, both on the deck and the patio, are pretty solid.”

Sophia G. added, “I’ve tried the food a few times and it’s been excellent. I love their wood-fired pizzas, fresh frosé, and the rockfish was phenomenal.”

Button is open from 5–11 p.m. daily.

The Regal Beagle

3123 Elliot St.

PHOTO: TINA S./YELP

The Regal Beagle is a low-key cocktail bar, serving light eats and handcrafted drinks in the former Jack’s Bistro spot.

Named for the neighborhood bar in the classic sitcom “Three’s Company,” the drinks range from classics like the old fashioned to tropical, tiki-style creations such as the Surfer on Acid, made with Jagermeister, Jamaican rum, pineapple, lime and coconut water.

On the menu, look for crab cakes, a vegetarian stir-fry and smaller plates like a tuna poke bowl and sautéed bok choy. Local craft beer is also available .

The Regal Beagle is building a fan base with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews.

Yelper Kelly E., who reviewed the bar on June 6, wrote, “Their attention to detail is evident in every aspect of decor: from the kitschy doll head resting in an aquarium to the display of nearly century-old glassware from Japan. A turntable in the corner keeps the vinyl vibes flowing.”

Emily R. noted, “My fave drinks have been the tiki ones, but they do the staples well, too.”

The Regal Beagle is open from 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

OneDo Coffee

913 S. Lakewood Ave.

PHOTO: INWOO Y./YELP

Next, there’s coffee roastery OneDo Coffee, which roasts its beans on-site in the industrial but rustic space.

Imbibers can order pour over, Japanese iced or cold-brewed coffee. There’s also a small selection of pastries and other snacks, and early arrivals can grab a seat at one of the outdoor tables.

OneDo Coffee is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Teresa A., who reviewed it on May 5, wrote, “I really love the ambiance of this coffee shop! It is so cute and is very welcoming. I recommend grabbing a coffee from here before your next grocery trip to Safeway.”

Macky T. noted, “This place is a coffee lover’s urban escape. Modern meets urban meets industrial decor with a sweet touch of country sets the mood for a productive morning or afternoon at the coffee shop.”

OneDo Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends.

Blair’s on Hudson

2822 Hudson St.

PHOTO: BLAIR’S ON HUDSON/YELP

Finally, Blair’s on Hudson is a tavern serving New American and international cuisine. It’s the latest venture from chef Ted Stelzenmuller, who owned and operated Jack’s Bistro for many years and also owns the aforementioned Regal Beagle.

A rotating menu of wines complements a mix of American and world classics, as well as more adventurous fare. For starters, look for macaroni and cheese with Colombian chocolate, scallop ceviche and Thai chicken wings made with soy sauce, lime, mint, basil, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, lemongrass, ginger, garlic and fish sauce. Mains include udon noodles with steak, Moroccan lentils and a filet mignon with a Guinness demi-glace.

Yelpers are generally positive about Blair’s on Hudson, which currently holds four stars out of 21 reviews.

Sarah B., who reviewed the restaurant on May 5, wrote, “Great food, great service and great to the environment. The majority of food comes on biodegradable plates made from leaves.”

Yelper Lynn P. wrote, “We enjoyed every morsel of our meals from start to finish. It is not the place for a quiet dinner but lively and youthful and great food.”

Blair’s on Hudson is open from 5–10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday-Wednesday.)