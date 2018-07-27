BREAKING:Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Aberdeen
Filed Under:Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Hamilton Place and Post Road.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but people are still asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Chopper 13 is over the scene, where Captain Jeff Long said the suspect was taken to a nearby trauma hospital. The suspect’s condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s