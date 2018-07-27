ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Hamilton Place and Post Road.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but people are still asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Aberdeen Police- is working and officer involved shooting. Please avoid the area of Hamilton place and Post Road. Follow us on Twitter @AberdeenPDMD for updates & credible info. — Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) July 27, 2018

Chopper 13 is over the scene, where Captain Jeff Long said the suspect was taken to a nearby trauma hospital. The suspect’s condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story.

