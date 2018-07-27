BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rat went viral after it was seen running around a 7-Eleven when a Baltimore woman posted a video of it scurrying around on Facebook.

The woman, Rosalind Caldwell, records from outside the store as the rat is seen climbing around soda liter bottles and up and down the walls.

The video has 349,000 views on Facebook.

Warning: The below video includes graphic language.

