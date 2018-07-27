BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — There are severe thunderstorm watches for Maryland counties including Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot Counties that will be in effect until 10 p.m.

There are severe thunderstorm warnings for west central New Castle County.

Warnings in Cecil and southwestern Chester Counties expired at 6:45 p.m., but gusty winds and heavy rains are still possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for northern Delaware, northeastern Maryland and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)