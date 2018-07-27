BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say heavy rains over the last week sent 10 million gallons of stormwater mixed with sewer water into Baltimore’s streams and harbor.

The Department of Public Works said in a release Friday that there were 49 sewer overflows in amid rainfall in the region. Officials say the overflows occurred at 24 sites along the Jones Falls, totaling 8.6 million gallons. Another occurred at 21 sites along Gwynns Falls.

The department says much of the water was released through structured overflows that are part of a more than 100-year-old sewer system design. The department is working to getting rid of these outfalls in coming years and replace them with a system that will allow the department to pump and store excess water for processing during such large rain events.

