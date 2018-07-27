  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Brooklyn Park Middle School

BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for four suspects in connection to vandalism at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

Police say the incident happened on July 25. Four teenagers allegedly gained entry into the school and vandalized the interior.

According to officials, they were also seen trespassing on the roof on July 22.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Detective Robinson or Detective Dabrowski at 410-222-6135.

Take a look at the pictures below:

brooklyn park middle school 2 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school 3 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school 4 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school 5 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school 6 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school 7 Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School brooklyn park middle school Suspects Wanted For Vandalism At Md. Middle School

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s