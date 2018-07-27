BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for four suspects in connection to vandalism at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

Police say the incident happened on July 25. Four teenagers allegedly gained entry into the school and vandalized the interior.

According to officials, they were also seen trespassing on the roof on July 22.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Detective Robinson or Detective Dabrowski at 410-222-6135.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook