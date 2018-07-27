CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — The Susquehanna River crested two hours earlier than anticipated late Thursday night.

Officials announced on Twitter that “things are trending down.”

WJZ’s Mike Schuh reports the river has dropped approximately two feet since it’s peak.

#BREAKING River has crested 2 hours earlier than anticipated. “Things are trending down.” https://t.co/VFlVTugLOv — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) July 27, 2018

RELATED: More Gates Opened On Conowingo Dam, Port Deposit Issues Voluntary Evacuation

On Thursday night, 20 gates were opened to try and prevent further flooding. Officials were concerned the number would climb to 25 overnight.

Instead, at 1:18 a.m. Friday, the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services tweeted that dam officials confirmed that only 16 gates remained opened.

Officials warn that even though the river has crested, more rain is expected later in the day and floating debris is still located in the water and poses a threat for boaters.

“The Susquehanna has crested, but more rain is expected later today and floating debris will remain a danger for boaters for days to come. If you are on the water keep speed down, keep a sharp lookout, and wear your life jacket,” DNR tweeted.

The Susquehanna has crested, but more rain is expected later today and floating debris will remain a danger for boaters for days to come. If you are on the water keep speed down, keep a sharp lookout, and wear your life jacket. #WearIt pic.twitter.com/1LoWjETFux — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 27, 2018

The American Red Cross responded to Port Deposit to support families that were displaced during the voluntary evacuation. The reception center is at Bainbridge Elementary School at 41 Preston Drive.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook