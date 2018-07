BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One person was injured after their SUV went under a tractor-trailer on the outer loop of I-695 Friday.

That person was transported to Shock Trauma by ambulance.

According to Baltimore County Fire, the accident was between Harford and Bel Air roads exits.

The person was trapped after their black SUV went under a tractor-trailer.

This story is developing we’ll have more soon.

