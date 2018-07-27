JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Friends, co-workers and the community will gather Friday to remember Lt. Nathan Flynn after he was killed in a 7-alarm fire in Howard County early this week.

A viewing for Flynn will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.

Flynn responded to a fire at a Clarksville home around 2 a.m. Monday. While he was inside trying to battle the blaze he fell through the first floor into the basement.

It took rescuers 22 minutes to find Flynn inside the smoke-filled home, but he was unconscious. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Flags were flown at half-staff this week for the 34-year-old father of five, husband and 13-year veteran firefighter. The city of Havre de Grace also honored Flynn who had made their community his home.

The Howard County Fire Department has posthumously promoted Flynn to lieutenant.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire. Lightning was reportedly seen in the area before the blaze.

More than $110,000 has been raised for Flynn’s family on a GoFundMe page set up by fellow firefighters at Susquehanna Hose Company, where Flynn volunteered.

A memorial service will be held Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

