BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a day of humid and warm conditions, a front is moving across the region and has brought with it heavy flooding, downpours and gusty, damaging winds to parts of the area.

There are multiple reports of trees down and early this evening there were some flooding issues as well.

Overnight it has cleared out and by tomorrow, more sunshine and less humid air will move in.

After 2 inches of rain or more fell Friday afternoon, it looks like a dry weekend!

