ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Saturday marks one month since the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. A benefit concert will be held to mark the somber anniversary, and efforts continue to honor one of the victims.

When a gunman opened fire in the daily newspaper’s newsroom in June, reporter Wendi Winters charged the shooter, yelling at him to stop.

She was one of five people killed that day. The other victims: Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Ann Smith.

“She was trying to throw things at the gunman to stop his massacre. I just wanted to do something very special,” former Maryland senator Barbara Mikulski said.

Mikulski joins the Maryland Congressional Delegation in urging the president to award Winters a medal of freedom.

“This is exactly the kind of woman who, the last moments of her life, tried to save the lives of others. And during her whole life, tried to make the lives of others a better place,” Mikulski said.

Police say Jarrod Ramos had a long-standing vendetta against the paper. He faces five counts of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, support continues to pour in for the newspaper and community.

The benefit concert dubbed “Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for The Capital Gazette and Free Press” will take place Saturday. The event will raise money for the victims’ families and survivors.

Maryland natives Good Charlotte are headlining the concert as well as other local groups.

Organizers say the event promotes “freedom of the press and its importance to our country’s democracy.”

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event and are available through Ticketfly. Space is limited. Proceeds will benefit a fund established for the victims and survivors, as well as journalism scholarships.

