Filed Under:Annapolis, Capital Gazette shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A benefit concert for the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month has started in Annapolis, Maryland.

Prominent journalists spoke between music performances at the event Saturday afternoon.

Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief of The New York Times, says the Times’ office grew silent when they heard reports of the shooting.

She says the journalists slain in the attack were part of the community who “remind us that the work we do is so vital to our towns, our cities, our country and our democracy.”

Martin Baron, the executive editor of The Washington Post, was scheduled to speak later Saturday.

The event is titled “Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press & First Responders.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

