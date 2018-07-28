BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hugs, tears and a massive turnout, to remember the youngest victim of gun violence in Baltimore yet this year.

7-year-old Taylor Hayes was laid to rest at Empowerment Temple in northwest Baltimore Saturday. Surrounded by friends, family and strangers, all feeling the pain of her murder.

“We’re losing too many of our kids out here on the street,” community member Claudia Wallace said. “I’m here to support the family to let them know that we care, and that we’re here for them if they need us.”

The bullet that stole Taylor’s life pierced through this car on July 5 in Edmonson Village.

The second grader was shot in the back, while sitting in the backseat.

After multiple surgeries and family heartbreak, Taylor died last week. Police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

“Multiple people were on the street when this incident occurred,” Baltimore City spokesperson T.J. Smith said. “And we know that people saw it. We need those people to come forward to help and assist us with this case, and put themselves in the position of Taylor’s mom.”

