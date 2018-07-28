BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan and fire department personnel joined family and friends in an emotional service Saturday morning.

It was a memorial service at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa for Howard County firefight Lt. Nathan Flynn.

Flynn was with one of the first crews to enter a Clarksville home engulfed in fire. He fell through the floor.

“It is truly an honor to be here on behalf of all the people of Maryland to pay tribute to the life and the legacy of a true fallen hero, Lt. Nathan Eric Flynn.” Hogan said at the service.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Though grieving, the family shared moments of celebration in the life of the husband and father of five who gave his life in service to his community. His wife Celeste spoke in honor of her husband.

“He knew what he was getting us into even if we didn’t fully understand it,” Flynn’s wife, Celeste, said. “He knew should this day come you’d be here for us as you have been. So I stand here for you as well. I want you to know that I know you’re sorry, we’re sorry too. I know you love us, we love you too. And I know that you all will help us keep his memory alive, not only in the department but for his family.”

