BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beyonce and Jay Z are in town for the second night of their two-day tour stop in Landover. But they’re not the only one taking the stage at Fed-Ex Field.

Ariel O’Neal will actually take the stage with Beyonce again, and this time, in her hometown.

The 24-year-old was selected for a free honors program early-on. She then went to Prince George’s County Community College and worked her way to the University of Maryland. She studied theatre and kept practicing the guitar. Ariel made Youtube videos and a female go-go band got her traveling.

Then she got the ultimate call, to play with Beyonce at Coachella.

“Even if you don’t believe in god or energy it’s there and it’s going to make sure you’re fine,” O’Neal said. “There were times where I didn’t think I would be doing this for a living or that I would make it but at the end of the day I was fine. When people say it’s going to be okay, it doesn’t sound right at first but its really going to be okay.”

Growing up, Ariel was the only one of nine kids to actually like the guitar, which wasn’t purchased for her. Her parents had bought it for her older sister who ended up quitting.

