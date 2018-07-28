MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man shot and killed by police during a hostage situation in Montgomery county had a history of domestic violence.

The Washington Post reports the ex-girlfriend of John Natera-Perez told police last year she needed a restraining order against him.

Court records say that she says Perez smashed her belongings, dragged and kicked her and pushed her down the steps.

Police say those same violent tendencies prompted the 30-year-old to barricade himself in that ex-girlfriend’s home and hold their 3-year-old son hostage.

The hours-long standoff ended when swat teams stormed the home, killing Perez.

The toddler wasn’t hurt.

